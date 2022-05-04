 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

North Dakota regulators OK water line for Heskett Station

022422-nws-commission.jpg

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is composed of Randy Christmann, left, Julie Fedorchak, center, and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota regulators have approved a water pipeline for Heskett Station north of Mandan and will soon hear a proposal for a natural gas pipeline meant to facilitate a pilot project in the Williams County oil patch.

Those were two of several energy-related projects that came before the Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

The three commissioners voted unanimously to permit a water pipeline for fire protection and evaporative cooling at Heskett, which is operated by Montana-Dakota Utilities. The company plans to extend a municipal water line by 2,684 feet.

The project is estimated to cost $1.6 million.

MDU recently retired the coal units at the power plant and is in the process of adding a second gas unit. The gas turbines operate as peaking plants, sitting idle until demand for electricity spikes, at which point they can quickly fire up.

Gas pipeline

The commission will hold a hearing next month for a 3-mile pipeline that will carry natural gas to be used for an enhanced oil recovery pilot project in Williams County.

The pipeline will connect to an existing WBI Energy transmission line and end at Continental Resources’ Buddy Domindgo well pad. Enhanced oil recovery involves injecting a substance -- in this case gas -- down a well to try to boost oil production. 

Continental is developing the pipeline, which is expected to cost $3.55 million, according to an application the company filed with the PSC. Construction is expected to take three months.

The hearing will take place June 6 at 9 a.m. in the Williston City Hall’s John Kautzman Chamber Room, 22 E. Broadway in Williston.

Wind farm

Commissioners are considering a request to upgrade a wind farm in north-central North Dakota and increase its capacity.

Xcel Energy is asking the PSC to remove the limit on the Border Wind facility's capacity written into its permit. The wind farm has a 150-megawatt capacity, and its operator wants to install new blades and other equipment, which would boost the capacity to 165 megawatts.

Border Winds would continue to operate at the 150-megawatt level, however, under the terms of an agreement with its power grid operator, according to an application Xcel filed with the PSC.

The PSC has fielded several requests in recent years to "repower" aging wind farms with new equipment.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

