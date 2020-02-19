North Dakota regulators OK expansion of Dakota Access Pipeline

North Dakota regulators on Wednesday green-lighted the proposed expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which involves building a pump station in Emmons County to help push up to twice as much oil through the line every day.

Energy Transfer plans to begin construction on the facility this spring following the PSC’s unanimous decision to grant the company an amended permit for the project.

The company said it’s “pleased” with the vote, and added in a statement that the decision “brings us another step closer to being able to optimize the existing pipeline to safely transport up to 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day, to more efficiently accommodate the increasing market demand for Bakken crude oil.”

The PSC’s approval could be challenged in court by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which still seeks to shut the pipeline down through a federal lawsuit it filed over the project when it was under construction in 2016. The tribe also intervened in the expansion case before the PSC.

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith said he wasn’t surprised by the vote but was “very disappointed to hear today’s outcome.” The tribe is examining its options for legal recourse, he said.