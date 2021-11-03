North Dakota regulators grant temporary approval to pipeline lacking permit

North Dakota regulators have granted temporary approval to a short natural gas pipeline in McKenzie County operating since 2014 without a state permit.

It’s unclear why the 2.6-mile Caliber Midstream pipeline did not have a permit from the North Dakota Public Service Commission. PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak said she was unsure of the reason, and the company did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

The pipeline connects Caliber’s Hay Butte Plant, a natural gas processing facility, with the nearby Northern Border Pipeline. Northern Border is a major export pipeline taking gas produced in the Bakken and Canada to markets in the middle of the United States.

Caliber is planning changes to the 2.6-mile pipeline and wants to allow gas to flow either direction, including from Northern Border to a trucking facility next to its processing plant. Compressed natural gas fueling takes place at the trucking facility, and gas delivered there is used as a fuel in fracking operations, Caliber said in its application for temporary approval from the PSC.

The company plans to soon file a comprehensive siting application with the commission to secure a formal permit for the pipeline.

Fedorchak said in situations like this, “the most important step is to bring people into compliance.” Any potential penalties would be determined down the road once the company’s siting application is under review, she said.

Also on Wednesday, the commission assessed a $1,750 fine against Westmoreland Beulah Mining. The commission identified violations at the company's mine south of Beulah stemming from surface water runoff from a dragline walkway that deposited sediment on topsoil, Commissioner Randy Christmann said. The sediment killed alfalfa and grasses in part of the 1.3-acre affected area, he said.

The PSC discovered the issues earlier this year during a flyover inspection, and the company has since fixed them to the commission’s satisfaction, Christmann said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.