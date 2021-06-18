North Dakota regulators give oil refinery project 3 more months to start construction

But the $1 billion project has struggled to attract investors, and Meridian’s request to Environmental Quality this month marks the second time it has asked for an extension on the construction permit. Environmental Quality granted the first extension in December 2019 for 18 months.

“Meridian is confident that it will meet -- in fact, has met -- the applicable deadline for commencement of construction under the Permit to Construct,” the company said in a statement to the Tribune this week. It did not elaborate on what it has done to meet the deadline.

Stroh expects state officials will get a better feel for their next steps during a meeting expected to occur in mid-July between the company and Environmental Quality. It’s too early to say what will happen if Meridian cannot meet the new deadline, he said.

It’s possible the state will not issue any more extensions. The company would then have to restart the application process with the state if it still plans to pursue the project.

“If they have a lot of good reasons why three months are not enough, maybe we would be more lenient to allow more time,” Stroh said.

The refinery is slated to be built west of Belfield in Billings County.