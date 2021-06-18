North Dakota regulators give oil refinery project 3 more months to start construction

The company behind an oil refinery approved for construction near Theodore Roosevelt National Park three years ago still has not started building the facility, and state regulators are giving it three more months to begin work or risk its permit lapsing.
Recent lawsuits against Meridian Energy Group also have called into question the company's ability to pay workers.
A permit Meridian secured from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was set to expire last Saturday unless construction had begun on the Davis Refinery.
The company asked for an extension in early June, citing delays related to the coronavirus pandemic and litigation. Environmental Quality granted Meridian until Sept. 12 to start construction, 30 days shy of the four-month extension the company sought.
“The reasons seemed to make sense and we thought, ‘We’ll give you guys the summer to hopefully work out your stuff and then start construction,’” state Environmental Engineer David Stroh said. “We requested an update from them in a little over a month so we could get a better feel for how things are progressing out there, knowing there’s a lot of attention to this facility.”
The state has had to go to court twice to defend its role in permitting the refinery after environmental groups sued. Refinery opponents are concerned in part about its proximity to the national park. The North Dakota Supreme Court issued a pair of rulings last year clearing the way for the refinery to move forward.
But the $1 billion project has struggled to attract investors, and Meridian’s request to Environmental Quality this month marks the second time it has asked for an extension on the construction permit. Environmental Quality granted the first extension in December 2019 for 18 months.
“Meridian is confident that it will meet -- in fact, has met -- the applicable deadline for commencement of construction under the Permit to Construct,” the company said in a statement to the Tribune this week. It did not elaborate on what it has done to meet the deadline.
Stroh expects state officials will get a better feel for their next steps during a meeting expected to occur in mid-July between the company and Environmental Quality. It’s too early to say what will happen if Meridian cannot meet the new deadline, he said.
It’s possible the state will not issue any more extensions. The company would then have to restart the application process with the state if it still plans to pursue the project.
“If they have a lot of good reasons why three months are not enough, maybe we would be more lenient to allow more time,” Stroh said.
The refinery is slated to be built west of Belfield in Billings County.
Meridian CEO William Prentice wrote a letter to the state in April outlining the company’s plans for the site in the “near future,” including designing and installing foundations for equipment. The company also planned to start construction on a rail loading facility, a tank farm and road upgrades.
Those activities would meet the criteria for commencing construction to keep the permit active, Stroh said. So too would securing major contracts that involve designing and building equipment for the refinery even if that work does not take place on-site in North Dakota, he said.
Meridian started dirt work at the site in 2018, but activity there has since stalled.
Prentice told the state earlier this month that the company has made advancements on the project, including negotiating crude supply and purchase arrangements, maintaining property and development rights, and discussing the refinery with investors and lenders.
In a June 2 letter, he wrote that the pandemic “made it impossible to conduct business activities in a normal manner” during the original extension period, and he said the oil industry downturn posed challenges for the company.
“The ability to achieve closings of complex financing transactions has not improved, working conditions and habits are not back to normal and it takes substantially longer to reach required consensus and to document and implement decisions,” he said.
The pandemic also accelerated Meridian’s plans to consolidate its offices, the company told the Tribune. Its headquarters is in Houston. It also lists a street address and telephone number in Belfield, in southwestern North Dakota. Its former office in Irvine, California, is listed for lease.
Prentice also told the state that the lawsuits environmental groups filed over the project had “a chilling effect on major project financings.”
The company has faced several other lawsuits more recently in Texas. A suit filed last year by several workers sought unpaid wages and bonuses. The case has been settled, according to court documents.
Another filed last year by a Texas engineering firm, Gibson Applied Technology and Engineering, remains open, according to court records. Gibson claimed Meridian never paid it for work it performed on the refinery’s design. Meridian denied the company’s allegations in a response filed with the court.
A third lawsuit was filed earlier this year by Tyler Chambers, who was employed by Meridian and EnerMech Mechanical Services. He sued Meridian and Chief Operating Officer Lance Medlin, saying that while he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the executive, Medlin retrieved a revolver from inside the car’s console. The gun fired while in his hand, striking Chambers, who seeks more than $1 million in relief, according to court documents.
Medlin has since left Meridian, and he declined to comment on the incident. Meridian also declined to comment on the lawsuits.
The Davis Refinery is expected to process up to 49,500 barrels per day of oil. It will produce gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas, according to its construction permit.
Meridian has described its planned facility as “the cleanest refinery on the planet.”
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.