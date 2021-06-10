North Dakota regulators eager to attract 'fresh faces' for clean energy board

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor added that the energy authority provides a chance for the state to "get outside our walls." He cited the recent announcement by Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas of a partnership to establish a statewide hydrogen production, storage and transportation hub as an example of the types of projects the state ought to try to attract in the future.

"If people think North Dakota is the backwater of fighting to defend existing fossil fuels, no money is going to flow to North Dakota," Burgum said. "If they think we are on the leading edge of innovation, a lot of money could flow here."

Another Industrial Commission member, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, said it's important that the people appointed to the authority have adequate time in their schedules to commit to the task.

Much of the discussion during the legislative session as to how the authority's money could be spent focused on bringing projects to fruition that would capture carbon emissions from coal plants and store them permanently underground. Such technology has significant support in North Dakota, though some environmentalists are critical of such plans and view the technology as unproven.