North Dakota regulators eager to attract 'fresh faces' for clean energy board

State regulators are hoping to find "fresh faces" to oversee the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, a new arm of the North Dakota Industrial Commission meant to distribute millions of dollars in grants and loans for low-emissions technology.
The Legislature laid the groundwork to establish the authority through House Bill 1452 earlier this year. The authority will be led by eight voting members and eight technical advisers, and various councils tasked with appointing members have been asking Industrial Commission staff for guidance as to the types of people they should approach about the positions.
"If we can get some fresh faces and higher-level CEOs, people who might actually be driving investment toward clean, sustainable energy versus people that are just lobbying for existing industries, (that) could be a way to bring some fresh ideas into this," Gov. Doug Burgum said at a meeting of North Dakota's Industrial Commission this week.
Burgum chairs the three-member commission, which oversees several councils involved in research for oil, gas, coal and renewable energy. Those councils all need to appoint members to the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.
"We can't have this all just loaded up with existing industries, existing lobbyists," Burgum said. "There are industries that could be bigger than what we have now that aren't even here yet."
The governor added that the energy authority provides a chance for the state to "get outside our walls." He cited the recent announcement by Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas of a partnership to establish a statewide hydrogen production, storage and transportation hub as an example of the types of projects the state ought to try to attract in the future.
"If people think North Dakota is the backwater of fighting to defend existing fossil fuels, no money is going to flow to North Dakota," Burgum said. "If they think we are on the leading edge of innovation, a lot of money could flow here."
Another Industrial Commission member, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, said it's important that the people appointed to the authority have adequate time in their schedules to commit to the task.
Much of the discussion during the legislative session as to how the authority's money could be spent focused on bringing projects to fruition that would capture carbon emissions from coal plants and store them permanently underground. Such technology has significant support in North Dakota, though some environmentalists are critical of such plans and view the technology as unproven.
The authority also faced criticism during the session for not guaranteeing that the wind or solar power industries or Native Americans are represented among the voting members.
Legislative Management, a group of 17 lawmakers, is tasked with appointing the chairman of the authority. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, leads the group and said it has not tapped anyone for the post yet but will do so before Aug. 1 when the law establishing the authority takes effect.
The authority will be responsible for distributing a significant amount of money to energy projects that pitch proposals to the state. House Bill 1452 made $25 million available. Another measure passed into law, House Bill 1015, extends a line of credit up to $250 million for the authority. And House Bill 1380 sends up to to $30 million from the Legacy Fund, the state's oil tax savings account, to the authority every two years.
