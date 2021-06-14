North Dakota regulators direct $10M to energy studies

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved $10 million to fund two legislatively directed research projects that could lead to more “value-added” energy development.

The Energy and Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks will conduct the research, Prairie Public reported.

"That's really fortuitous, as the nation looks at decarbonizing," EERC Director Charles Gorecki said.

He added that establishing a "hydrogen economy" is the goal.

"Creating a 'road map' for North Dakota for hydrogen and a hydrogen economy is going to be incredibly important, so the state can make strategic investments and help industry make those strategic investments," Gorecki said.

One study will look at the feasibility of creating salt caverns for hydrocarbon storage. Gorecki said that’s going to be important for attracting the petrochemical industry, as well as for storing hydrogen and other liquid fuels.

"North Dakota doesn't have those (caverns) at this point," Gorecki said. "We have salts that could potentially be very useful for that."