North Dakota regulators direct $10M to energy studies

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved $10 million to fund two legislatively directed research projects that could lead to more “value-added” energy development.
The Energy and Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks will conduct the research, Prairie Public reported.
"That's really fortuitous, as the nation looks at decarbonizing," EERC Director Charles Gorecki said.
He added that establishing a "hydrogen economy" is the goal.
"Creating a 'road map' for North Dakota for hydrogen and a hydrogen economy is going to be incredibly important, so the state can make strategic investments and help industry make those strategic investments," Gorecki said.
One study will look at the feasibility of creating salt caverns for hydrocarbon storage. Gorecki said that’s going to be important for attracting the petrochemical industry, as well as for storing hydrogen and other liquid fuels.
"North Dakota doesn't have those (caverns) at this point," Gorecki said. "We have salts that could potentially be very useful for that."
EERC will drill into those formations and collect the core, he said.
That study will cost $9.5 million. The other $500,000 study looks at hydrogen energy development in North Dakota. Two companies recently announced a plan to produce so-called “blue hydrogen” at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant.
Gorecki said Great Plains is already a hydrogen plant.
"Blue hydrogen is what we create using a fossil fuel source," he said. "We then capture the carbon, and store it underground."
Gorecki said it's perfect for a state like North Dakota.
"Minnesota, Iowa, places like that cannot, because they don't have suitable geology," he said.
The state’s Oil and Gas Research Council still will have to complete a technical review before the studies can move forward.
