North Dakota regulators ask pipeline operator to undergo audit on new project in wake of oil spill

The chair of North Dakota's Public Service Commission has asked a pipeline operator to voluntarily undergo an independent audit on a proposed project, days after the state and federal government sued over oil spills that contaminated waterways in two states.

The request by Commissioner Julie Fedorchak at Thursday’s hearing on a proposed 145-mile pipeline in western North Dakota and eastern Montana came after a state environmental official suggested an audit of the project’s monitoring, leak detection and control room processes.

Such an audit could be done during construction of Bridger Pipeline’s “South Bend Pipeline” or once the line starts operating, said Karl Rockeman, director of the Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Quality.

The company can't start construction until it receives approval from the PSC, which is expected to vote on the application later. The hearing concluded without a resolution to Fedorchak's request.

Rockeman's concerns stemmed from a landslide in 2016 that triggered a 14,400-barrel or 605,000-gallon oil spill from a pipeline in Billings County operated by Belle Fourche Pipeline. Some of the oil contaminated the Little Missouri River and a tributary. Cleanup of the spill is still incomplete.

“Belle Fourche is a sister company to Bridger Pipeline and, most importantly, operates out of the same control room,” Rockeman said.

Both Bridger and Belle Fourche are part of Wyoming-based True Companies. The two pipeline operators are defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks civil penalties related to the 2016 spill and another in Montana in 2015, as well as reimbursement for money state environmental officials spent responding to the North Dakota spill.

Bridger late last year reached a separate $2 million settlement with the federal government and state of Montana over the 2015 spill, which leaked oil into the Yellowstone River near Glendive and forced local officials to temporarily shutter the city’s water intake.

Representatives of Bridger on Thursday said the company built a new, state-of-the-art control room in 2020, has a robust training program and is using new artificial intelligence technology on some of its pipelines to back up its existing leak detection methods.

Bridger pushed back on the idea of a third-party audit, saying it would be redundant because the company underwent a federal audit three years ago.

“We did just have that third party, that different set of eyes, look into our control room and spent a significant amount of time and did provide us some insights … that we have taken to heart,” said Ken Dockweiler, a director at Bridger who handles pipeline safety compliance, government relations and control room operations. “That would be my reluctance there.”

State officials, however, indicated that they saw merit in a third-party review.

“My thought is, government is government,” Fedorchak said. “They aren’t always on the cutting edge. I say that from a chair in government.”

Commissioner Randy Christmann said an independent auditor might help Bridger by going beyond the scope of a government review to suggest ideas that “for very little addition, you can get the gold standard here.”

Fedorchak added that a third-party review could “offer a fresh perspective.”

“I think that might have value here,” she said. “Maybe you don’t learn anything new, but at the very least you’ve doubled down and said to the citizens of this state, ‘We’re going to make darn sure.’”

Representatives from a labor union told the PSC that ensuring the physical integrity of pipelines is crucial as the industry comes under attack.

The 2016 Belle Fourche spill happened amid the protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline, drawing national headlines and heightening the rhetoric surrounding pipeline safety. Kevin Pranis, marketing manager in North Dakota and Minnesota for the Laborers' International Union of North America, referenced that time.

“It was very difficult for us in the midst of Dakota Access, when our members were on the front lines and fearing for their own safety, when a major spill took place right in the middle of construction,” he said. “We were frankly fearful that our members could get hurt, that protesters could get hurt or killed as a result of escalation.”

He added that the 2016 spill damaged the reputation of union members building Dakota Access.

“We had spent months and months saying pipelines are safe, we do them right,” he said.

Belle Fourche workers in 2016 initially disregarded the possibility of a spill when an employee noticed a discrepancy in oil volumes shipped through the line, attributing the difference to a miscalibrated meter, according to court documents. The spill was reported four days after it began when it was discovered by a rancher.

The cause of that spill -- a landslide -- also came up at Thursday’s hearing.

Fedorchak told Bridger that mitigating that risk is “one of my key issues.”

Bridger Engineering Director Robert Stamp said the company has taken a variety of steps to prevent landslides on the South Bend project.

“This is basically the flattest route there is,” he said. “We do not go through the Badlands. We do not cross the Little Missouri River. The elevation changes are very minimal.”

Bridger worked with Keitu Engineers & Consultants to review the geological stability of the proposed route. Keitu identified eight potential landslide areas in the project’s vicinity and worked with a specialist, Tetra Tech, to further evaluate those spots.

Stamp said Bridger would go beyond Tetra Tech’s findings to mitigate landslide risks and would take steps where appropriate such as regrading and revegetating terrain, as well as placing pipe in sensitive spots by boring horizontally under the surface rather than digging a trench.

Stamp said the company would monitor the route via aerial surveys and ground inspections.

The pipeline that ruptured in 2016 is no longer operating.

Stamp said the company has “idled a lot of pipeline over the last 30 years or so in these areas” because of ground instability.

He added that Bridger will take other steps to ensure the proposed pipeline’s integrity, such as X-raying its welds, loading the pipeline with water at a high pressure once it’s constructed to ensure it has no faults, as well as applying a small amount of electricity to the pipe to prevent corrosion.

Stamp said Bridger hopes to begin construction in June and finish by the end of the year.

The pipeline will extend across parts of McKenzie and Golden Valley counties. It’s meant to transport Bakken crude to Baker, Montana, then farther south to Wyoming and, ultimately, to markets in Cushing, Oklahoma, which is a major oil hub.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

