North Dakota regulators approve $5 million for Project Tundra study

North Dakota regulators have approved a $5.4 million grant for a final engineering study related to the Project Tundra carbon capture project.

The study is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, around which time Minnkota Power Cooperative could begin construction if it decides to move forward with the project at the Milton R. Young Station near Center. The project aims to capture carbon emissions from the coal-fired power plant and bury them underground.

"The work outlined in this proposal is essential to finishing Project Tundra’s engineering work and provide pricing and terms for potential construction," Minnkota President and CEO Mac McLennan wrote in a letter to regulators earlier this month. "In the process, data will be gathered that will help other carbon capture projects, including cold climate construction and design, large-scale steam extraction from a lignite facility and other challenges in developing industry-leading technologies."

The North Dakota Industrial Commission, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve the funding. Minnkota will provide matching funds, with a small amount coming from one of its partners, Fluor Enterprises. The grant stems from the state's Lignite Research Fund, which is comprised of coal and oil tax revenue.

Project Tundra has been in the works for years and has undergone other studies to gauge its feasibility. Minnkota has estimated the project will cost $1 billion.

The Industrial Commission approved the project's underground carbon dioxide storage plans last month.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

