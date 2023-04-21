North Dakota, which has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country, is one of 31 states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

One North Dakota state lawmaker even introduced a bill earlier this year that would bar local governments from enacting red-flag laws, but that attempt failed.

And all members of North Dakota’s congressional delegation were opposed to the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws. However, states without red-flag laws can use it for other gun violence reduction programs.

At the time of its passage, Sen. John Hoeven, who voted against it, said, “I believe we need to do more to secure our schools but I am concerned that the red flag provisions in the Murphy/Cornyn bill will unfairly infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, which is why I voted against it.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer did not vote on the bill as he was absent due to a hand injury. But he also expressed concern with it.

“We aren’t going to pass a federal red-flag law, and we shouldn’t,” Cramer said in 2022. “So why would we incentivize states to do something that we think is a bad idea?”

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong previously has said "we want to make sure we are taking guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them,” but has questioned whether red-flag laws are the right approach, and voted against the bill.

After the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, the state applied for and was awarded about $644,469 in funding.

The purpose of the project will be to “address gaps in services that can lead to gun related incidents,” according to North Dakota’s federal funding application.

The state’s Crisis Intervention Advisory Board, formerly known as the Drug and Violent Crime Policy Board “will be assigned the task of coordinating with drug courts, mental health facilities, victim service agencies, and law enforcement.”

“The state of North Dakota, typically known as a quiet and safe state, does have its share of violence and gun related crimes,” according to the application. “The urban and rural areas both see (their) share of violent crimes which has increased over the past years.”

Gun-safety experts have said are working across the U.S. to prevent mass shootings and curb suicides and domestic violence. North Dakota had 100 firearm deaths in 2020, or a death rate of 13.8 per 100,000 people, according to federal data.