North Dakota pronghorn population dips, likely due to drought; 1,720 licenses available

A stretch of several strong years for the pronghorn population in western North Dakota weakened a bit this year, with drought the likely cause.

The Game and Fish Department's recently completed annual survey indicated an 8% decrease in pronghorn numbers from last year, after rises the previous two years of 6% and 4%. The fawn-to-doe ratio this year was 52 fawns per 100 does, down from 61 fawns per 100 does last year.

"The drought certainly is a concern, as range land conditions are not good considering the lack of moisture, and it would appear it had an impact on fawn survival," state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. "Observations indicated that reproduction rate was as low as we have counted since 2015."

The state is making 1,720 hunting licenses available. That's down from 1,790 last year, and the first decrease in four years. But it's only a slight drop from a 2020 total that was one-third higher than the previous year -- marking a high point following a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s that decimated herds of the animals that resemble the African antelope.

