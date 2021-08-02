North Dakota pronghorn population dips, likely due to drought; 1,720 licenses available

A stretch of several strong years for the pronghorn population in western North Dakota weakened a bit this year, with drought the likely cause.
The Game and Fish Department's recently completed annual survey indicated an 8% decrease in pronghorn numbers from last year, after rises the previous two years of 6% and 4%. The fawn-to-doe ratio this year was 52 fawns per 100 does, down from 61 fawns per 100 does last year.
"The drought certainly is a concern, as range land conditions are not good considering the lack of moisture, and it would appear it had an impact on fawn survival," state Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said. "Observations indicated that reproduction rate was as low as we have counted since 2015."
The state is making 1,720 hunting licenses available. That's down from 1,790 last year, and the first decrease in four years. But it's only a slight drop from a 2020 total that was one-third higher than the previous year -- marking a high point following a string of harsh winters in the late 2000s that decimated herds of the animals that resemble the African antelope.
Game and Fish halted pronghorn hunting from 2010-13 to allow the animals to recover. Hunting resumed in 2014 with 250 licenses -- a far cry from the 6,000 that had been issued in 2007, the last hunt before the bad winters. But licenses increased in the late 2010s, as did the number of open hunting units -- from just one in 2014 to 15 last year and again this year.
Two units between Interstate 94 and Lake Sakakawea remain closed. However, “Doe/fawn licenses will be issued in Unit 3B for the first time in several years to address areas of high pronghorn density and provide additional hunting opportunities,” Big Game Management Supervisor Bruce Stillings said. Unit 3B is in the southwestern corner of the state, encompassing parts of Slope and Bowman counties.
Last year was just the second year of doe/fawn licenses since the resumption of hunting.
Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply for a pronghorn license. Pronghorn hunting is popular in the state. Last year, more than 15,000 hunters applied -- meaning about eight hunters vied for every license that was available. Seventy-six percent of licensed hunters who went after a pronghorn in North Dakota last fall bagged an animal -- close to the 80% threshold that Game and Fish considers a good year.
The bow-only portion of this year’s season is from noon on Sept. 3 through Sept. 26. Eligible hunters can use guns or bows from noon on Oct. 1 through Oct. 17.
License applicants can apply online at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline is Aug. 11. Applicants must be at least 12 years old on or before Dec. 31. The pronghorn license fee is $30 for hunters ages 16 and older, and $10 for those under age 16.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.