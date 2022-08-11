 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota pronghorn license lottery held

Odd Antelope

Pronghorn in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park on March 22, 2018.

 TY STOCKTON, N.D. GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT

North Dakota’s pronghorn hunting license lottery has been held, and all 1,965 licenses were issued.

The state Game and Fish Department received 16,499 applications, including 818 gratis applications. That equates to about eight applications for every available license.

Individual results are available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The number of licenses is up nearly 15% from last year, which was marked by devastating drought.

The bow-only portion of the pronghorn season is Sept. 2-25, opening at noon the first day. From Oct. 7-23 -- starting at noon the first day -- hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment in their assigned unit.

