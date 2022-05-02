North Dakota Poet Laureate Larry Woiwode dies

North Dakota Poet Laureate and award-winning author Larry Woiwode died Thursday. He was 80.

Woiwode was a Sykeston native and author of numerous books, including the 1969 bestseller "What I'm Going To Do, I Think" and 1975's "Beyond the Bedroom Wall," a National Book Award nominee.

He also wrote short stories, poetry and nonfiction, and garnered accolades including the John Dos Passos Prize, William Faulkner Foundation Award and Medal of Merit from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Woiwode's most recent book, "A Legacy of Passion" about the Scheel family and store franchise, was published two weeks before he died.

Gov. George Sinner in 1992 presented Woiwode with the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state's highest honor. His portrait hangs in the North Dakota Hall of Fame in the state Capitol.

The 1995 Legislature appointed Woiwode as the state's poet laureate. He said in 2019 he had "dedicated 24 years to this office, reached thousands of North Dakota students and probably that many community members, also."

He lived on a farm with his family near Mott.

Woiwode was writer in residence at the University of Jamestown from 2007-20.

University President Polly Peterson said in a statement, “Larry was a student favorite. He shared his passionate love for writing in a way that made it fun for all learners. He believed that every student had talent, and as much as anything, he had a way of encouraging them to believe in their own unique talents. Many went on to graduate school because of his inspiration.”

Among his books was "The Dignity of Grace," about the life of Sister Thomas Welder, a longtime president of the University of Mary in Bismarck.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Woiwode family. He will be dearly missed by the University of Mary," school spokesman Tom Ackerman said.

Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement said Woiwode "inspired and mentored countless writers during his long and distinguished career.

"Through it all, he always remembered his North Dakota roots, from serving as our state’s poet laureate since 1995 to conducting many classes and workshops for aspiring writers in his home state," Burgum said. "His award-winning work earned widespread praise and instilled immense pride in his fellow North Dakotans. (First lady) Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who found joy and inspiration in his writing.”

Services are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Hope Lutheran Church in Jamestown.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.