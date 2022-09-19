North Dakota pheasants rebound from drought, but numbers in southwest are down again

North Dakota's overall pheasant population is up from a drought-plagued 2021, but numbers remain down in prime hunting territory, and hunters might find a lot of smaller birds on the landscape this fall.

Participants in the state Game and Fish Department's annual pheasant survey in late July and August observed 9% more birds statewide than last year. Broods were up 8%, with the average brood size up 7%.

The results were based on 278 survey runs made along 100 routes across North Dakota. They were in striking contrast to last year's survey, which observed 23% fewer birds than in 2020, and this past spring's pheasant crowing count survey, which was down 22% statewide from the previous year.

Devastating drought marked last summer, but it disappeared after an overly wet spring earlier this year. That indirectly led to the pheasant increase, according to Game and Fish Upland Game Supervisor Jesse Kolar.

"The increase was due to reproduction, likely good this year because of abundant cover to protect nests and chicks and insects ... to keep young chicks strong," he said.

However, the wet spring helped only with later nest attempts, according to Upland Game Management Biologist R.J. Gross.

"The cover was not there for the first nests to be very successful," he said. "I think hunters will find a lot of younger roosters in their bag this season."

Kolar also stressed that the 9% increase is a statewide summary and not reflective of all regions.

Survey observers counted 39 pheasants per 100 miles in the southeast, up from 24 in 2021, and 96 pheasants per 100 miles in the northwest, up from 68 a year ago. But in the southwest -- prime pheasant habitat -- the count was 48 pheasants per 100 miles, down from 59 last year and 65 in 2020.

Pheasant hunters spend tens of millions of dollars annually on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism. Much of that activity is in the southwest.

Tourism potential

The state's Tourism Division still expects a good season in that region, according to Outdoor Promotions Manager Mike Jensen.

"I believe the southwest will still provide really good hunting, lodging and dining opportunities that will draw people who enjoy the overall North Dakota upland hunting experience, even if they have to work a little harder to bag their limit," he said. "Numbers in the southwest are still better this year than they were in 2018 or 2019, and hunters still came those years."

Tourism will be informing hunters about the overall increase in the state's pheasant population, according to Jensen.

"I will also point out really good opportunities in the northwest with historically high numbers in that area," he said. "North Dakota pheasant hunting is still far better than most states in our region, especially areas east of us in the Upper Midwest."

This year's pheasant hunting regular season opens Oct. 8 and runs through next Jan. 1. The youth season opens a week earlier.

Last year, about 47,000 pheasant hunters bagged 260,000 roosters in North Dakota. The number of hunters was down 18% from the previous year and the harvest was down 21%. The Game and Fish benchmark for a "good" season is 400,000 harvested birds.

Other upland birds

The annual survey also includes Hungarian partridge and sharp-tailed grouse.

Sharptails observed per 100 miles were down 30% statewide, and Kolar said hunters should expect to find more younger grouse.

“The rangeland vegetation is significantly taller, and there will be many more areas to search to find grouse,” he added. “However, we have not had significant amounts of precipitation since mid-July; upland rangelands may not be as productive as hillsides or low-lying riparian areas, particularly if the fall remains hot."

Partridge numbers typically aren't high enough in North Dakota for hunters to target the birds. The harvest is mostly incidental, with partridge being shot by hunters who come upon them while pursuing grouse or pheasants.

But this year partridge numbers are "impressive" and there might be pockets where hunters could focus primarily on the birds, according to Kolar. Partridge observed per 100 miles were up 46%. The population is the highest it's been in seven years, he said.

"Our statewide sharptail density is largely impacted by the southwest, since the density has always been highest in the southwest. Numbers remain good in the prairie potholes and drift prairie, but are not enough to overcome the declines in the southwest," Kolar said. "Partridge meanwhile have returned to their 10-year average in the southwest and increased to what they were in 2006-08 -- the 20-year highs -- in the prairie potholes and drift prairie."

The grouse and partridge seasons open Sept. 10 and continue through next Jan. 1.

Last year's grouse harvest in North Dakota was down 47% from the previous year. The partridge harvest was down 14%.

Wing envelopes

Hunters are asked to help with the management of upland game birds by collecting feathers from harvested birds and sending in wing envelopes to Game and Fish.

The program includes ring-necked pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, Hungarian partridge and wild turkeys. Collecting enough pheasant samples is typically never a problem, but securing enough sharptail and partridge feathers can be, according to Game and Fish.

Samples give biologists data including age ratios, survival, nesting success, hatch dates and overall production. Full details and an order form are at https://gf.nd.gov/hunting/upland-wing-survey.