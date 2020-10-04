North Dakota pheasant season outlook better than in 2019; season opens Saturday

A pheasant population that appears to be on the increase and fewer standing crops than last year have given hunters and associated businesses reasons to be optimistic as the state’s season opens Saturday.
“This year will be much easier than last year,” said Jeff Czywczynski, owner of Dakota Winds Hunting in Scranton.
Opening day in 2019 was hampered by a winter storm that kept many hunters indoors. Wet conditions left crops standing unharvested through much of the season, and pheasants found cover and food where hunters couldn’t reach them. This year, the crops are off and bird numbers are solid on the property where Czywczynski's clients will hunt.
“We manage our pheasants,” he said. “If you have habitat, you’ll have pheasants.”
Pheasant numbers flourished in the 2000s when thousands of Conservation Reserve Program acres provided habitat. This summer’s roadside surveys by the state Game and Fish Department showed total pheasants observed per 100 miles up by 38% over 2019. Broods per 100 miles are up 30% and brood size is up 10%. Those numbers are termed encouraging by state wildlife experts, but the state’s pheasant population is still only about half of what it was prior to the 2017 drought, officials said.
About 90% of the hunters booked at Dakota Winds for this season are return clients, Czywczynski said. Many book a year in advance, taking the same time slot each year. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cause any cancellations of groups, but in some cases the number of hunters in a group got smaller after the state’s COVID numbers started to rise. Some hunters didn’t want to fly to North Dakota, but other group members found hunters who were willing to drive. Czywczynski has taken steps toward distancing, such as providing separate bird cleaning rooms for each group and spreading out dining areas.
The state’s survey statistics in the southwest part of the state showed eight broods and 70 pheasants per 100 miles, which is up from six broods and 41 pheasants a year ago. Bird numbers don’t mean much to Czywczynski’s clients. For most of them, the season is about gathering and reminiscing, he said.
“Lots of guys just want to come out with friends and get together,” Czywczynski said. “If they shoot some birds, great.”
Support Local Journalism
Traffic and sales at Double H Guns in Bismarck seems to indicate that hunters are planning to hit the field in good numbers, owner Darryl Howard said.
“My biggest concern is that we’re going to run short of ammo,” he said.
Manufacturers rely on multiple suppliers for ammunition components. If one is slowed -- as is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the entire chain is slowed.
Still, Howard expects opening day and the days ahead of it to be busy. People buying rifles for an upcoming season make that purchase months in advance, he said, while shotgun buyers seem to wait until the last minute or longer, some making that buy a month after their favorite season opens. Weather conditions since spring have been more favorable for a good hunt as compared to 2019, and most hunters he’s talked to are optimistic, he said.
“We had a decent spring and a decent fall. There’s lots of insects around for (pheasants) to eat,” Howard said.
Hunters during the mid-2000s bagged as many as 900,000 pheasants in a season. That number dropped to 309,000 in 2017, and last year it fell to 257,000, the lowest this century.
The 2020 season runs through next Jan. 3. But the first two or three weeks are when hunters traditionally take the majority of the birds that will be harvested in a season, said RJ Gross, upland game biologist with Game and Fish.
The weather should be much better than last year, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Edwards. The trend is toward warmer temperatures in North Dakota and across the U.S., and daytime highs could reach the low 70s on opening weekend. Forecasters see chances for isolated light showers but "no big rain makers," Edwards said.
Weather and other conditions this year will make birds more accessible than they were last year, and more hunters will be out because people are looking for activities that allow them to socially distance, Gross said. He expects the 2020 pheasant harvest to surpass that of 2019.
“I don’t see how it couldn’t,” he said.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!