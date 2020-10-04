North Dakota pheasant season outlook better than in 2019; season opens Saturday

Manufacturers rely on multiple suppliers for ammunition components. If one is slowed -- as is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the entire chain is slowed.

Still, Howard expects opening day and the days ahead of it to be busy. People buying rifles for an upcoming season make that purchase months in advance, he said, while shotgun buyers seem to wait until the last minute or longer, some making that buy a month after their favorite season opens. Weather conditions since spring have been more favorable for a good hunt as compared to 2019, and most hunters he’s talked to are optimistic, he said.

“We had a decent spring and a decent fall. There’s lots of insects around for (pheasants) to eat,” Howard said.

Hunters during the mid-2000s bagged as many as 900,000 pheasants in a season. That number dropped to 309,000 in 2017, and last year it fell to 257,000, the lowest this century.

The 2020 season runs through next Jan. 3. But the first two or three weeks are when hunters traditionally take the majority of the birds that will be harvested in a season, said RJ Gross, upland game biologist with Game and Fish.