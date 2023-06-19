North Dakota is getting about $35,000 through a multistate settlement with lingerie retailer AdoreMe Inc.

Thirty-two states are part of the $2.35 million settlement, according to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley. It resolves claims that the company deceptively marketed its VIP Membership Program to consumers and then made it difficult for consumers to cancel their memberships, he said.

“Any North Dakota consumers who are enrolled in Adore Me’s VIP membership should watch for a notice from Adore Me regarding obtaining a refund of any unused store credits accumulated through monthly charges by Adore Me,” Wrigley said.