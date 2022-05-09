 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota paddlefish season closes early; 7-day snagging season underway

paddle2.jpg (copy)

The 2022 paddlefish season in northwestern North Dakota has been closed early to protect the resource.

 RACHEL VENTURE, WILLISTON HERALD

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has closed the paddlefish season to additional harvest, to protect the fish population long term.

The snagging season is held every May in the confluence area of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers in northwestern North Dakota. The season is popular, with anglers often lining up shoulder-to-shoulder on the riverbank to snag the big fish. Early season closures are not uncommon. Last year's season lasted less than half a month.

Game and Fish announced Sunday that this year's season is closed to any more harvest of fish. An additional seven-day snag-and-release season will run through this coming Sunday. Anglers with an unused paddlefish tag can continue snagging during the week but must release all fish immediately.

Snaggers who have already used a tag on a harvested paddlefish are not allowed to participate in the additional seven-day season.

Snag-and-release is open only in that area of the Missouri River starting on the north shore from the confluence boat ramp then east (downstream) to the pipeline crossing (river mile 1577), and on the south shore from the confluence with the Yellowstone River then east (downstream) to the pipeline crossing (river mile 1577).

Snagging is allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central time. The use or possession of a gaff is illegal.

