North Dakota on brink of more radioactive oil waste disposal options

The well recently approved by regulators still needs to secure a radioactive material license from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality to take in such waste. It’s slated to be built north of Alexander by a company called GMJS Services.

Company Director Gary Woolsey has worked on similar projects around the world for 30 years. He hopes to have the well operating by next summer. It will inject the slurry about 6,000 feet deep into the Inyan Kara, which is the same rock formation many wells target for the disposal of saltwater, a byproduct of oil production.

“This stuff is not coming back,” he said, adding that disposal down a well "is safer than anything else."

Helms said “there have been no surprises” with the way the first slurry well has operated so far. That well is run by a company called KT Enterprises.

Waste Management of North Dakota also has proposed a well in McKenzie County.

Landfills could also potentially store the radioactive material. Two sites near Williston are seeking permission to bury it following new rules that took effect in 2016 raising the cap on the level of radiation of the material a landfill could accept. There is no limit on the level for slurry wells.