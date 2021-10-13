North Dakota oil production sees slight uptick in August

New data shows that North Dakota's oil production rose slightly in August but didn't stray far from the level at which it seems to have plateaued this year.

The state's oil output in August was 1.107 million barrels per day, a 2.8% increase over July production, according to figures released Wednesday by the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division. Production figures calculated by the state lag several months.

Oil production this year hasn't strayed far from 1.1 million barrels per day as the industry slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, which sent oil prices plummeting in 2020.

Natural gas production increased to 2.96 billion cubic feet per day in August, also a 2.8% increase.

Companies captured 92% of gas produced statewide, meeting the state's 91% target in place to reduce the amount of gas wastefully burned off in flares at well sites.

