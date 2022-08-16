North Dakota oil production rises again in June; crude prices falling, along with retail gas

North Dakota oil production rose for a second straight month in June to just under 1.1 million barrels a day, while natural gas production neared the state's all-time high, the State Mineral Resources Department reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, falling crude prices are translating into lower prices at the pump for consumers.

Oil production during a storm-plagued April in the state dropped below a million barrels daily for the first time in two years, but it rebounded back above that mark in May and then rose 3.5% in June. The state’s oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

North Dakota oil production peaked in November 2019 at 1.52 million barrels per day.

The drilling rig count in the state continues to slowly increase. There were 47 rigs operating Tuesday, up from the low 30s at the start of the year.

Prices have fallen back, however. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was at $89 per barrel on Tuesday, down from $114 per barrel in June.

Oil prices began rising in mid-2020 as economies recovered from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic. They rose again when the U.S. and allies announced sanctions against Russian oil over the country's war against Ukraine that started in early February. But oil prices have dropped recently on concern about slowing economic growth around the world, according to The Associated Press.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in North Dakota fell below $4 earlier this month, according to AAA. The average price on Tuesday was $3.92, down from $4.52 a month ago and the record set June 15 of $4.80. However, last year at this time the average was $3.13.

The average price in Bismarck on Tuesday was $3.94 a gallon, compared with $4.58 a month ago and $3.24 a year ago.

North Dakota produced just under 3.06 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in June, up nearly 10% from May. The state's record production was 3.15 billion cubic feet per day in November 2019.

The industry in June captured 94% of gas, the same as in May, exceeding the state’s 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants. Operators flared more than 177 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in June.