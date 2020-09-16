North Dakota oil production regains million barrel mark

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wells are coming back online in North Dakota and that is boosting the state’s oil production up over the million barrel per day mark once again — but the boost could be short-lived, state officials said Tuesday. Soft demand and prices are likely to drive an up-and-down pattern in the state's crude oil and natural gas production for the next two years.

North Dakota reported 1.04 million barrels of crude oil per day for July and nearly 2.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production. The state also reported a 91% gas capture rate.

That represents a 16.5% increase in production for both oil and gas, and a 19% increase in gas capture volumes.

But there haven’t been enough new well completions to make these production gains sustainable, North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said.

It takes around 70 new wells per month to sustain production in the range of 1.25 million barrels per day. In May, however, just 12 wells were completed, Helms said. In June, 37 were completed and in July 59.