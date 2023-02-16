North Dakota oil production fell 13% in December, a drop that was expected due to extreme winter weather.

The state produced an average of 956,288 barrels per day in December, the first month production has dropped below 1 million barrels per day since April 2022, according to the Department of Mineral Resources.

The state's oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies. Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms had projected that December would be a “tough, tough month” due to December storms and frigid temperatures.

The state’s revenue forecast is based on oil production of 1 million barrels per day.

Natural gas production also fell 13% in December to about 2.6 billion cubic feet per day, according to the preliminary figures.

Producers had a 94% gas capture rate in December, exceeding the state's 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants.