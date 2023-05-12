North Dakota oil production in March dropped 3% from February to an average of 1.12 million barrels per day, the Department of Mineral Resources reported Friday.

Meanwhile, North Dakota leaders bashed proposed new carbon dioxide pollution standards proposed by the federal government that take aim at aging power plants.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said in his monthly oil discussion that March was "a pretty stable month in terms of weather."

"We had a big snow event on the first day and one on the last day, but in between it was just cold -- well-below-normal temperatures, which can restrict or reduce hydraulic fracturing but is not bad for movement of people and materials in terms of drilling and production."

Natural gas production was flat, at about 3.1 billion cubic feet per day, according to the preliminary figures. The state's figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

Producers had a 95% gas capture rate in March, matching February's figure and exceeding the state's 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants.

The state's drilling rig count has fallen to 39 due to spring road restrictions but is expected to return to the mid-40s, with a gradual increase expected over the next two years, according to Helms.

Load limits are common statewide in the spring. They're aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw, and typically are implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

"We're starting to see those load limits come off, so we should see activity pick back up," Helms said.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was trading near $71 per barrel on Friday, compared with an average of $73 in March and $77 in February. The all-time high was $134 in June 2008.

"Russia sanctions, China economic activity, looming recessions and shifting crude oil supply chains continue to create significant price volatility," Helms said.

Natural gas prices are "extremely low," according to Helms -- the lowest since the third quarter of 2020, toward the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Gas is definitely not a profit center" right now, he said.

Helms had a less-than-rosy outlook for April oil production.

"I'm anticipating April won't look so good," he said. "We had major snowstorms in the month of April; we had some days where (producers) were really severely impacted."

CO2 rules

Helms touched on the Democratic Biden administration's proposed new limits on climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, which were announced Thursday.

The Environmental Protection Agency aims to improve air quality nationwide and address a "climate crisis," according to Administrator Michael Regan. Environmental groups hailed EPA's action, but Helms said that if the rules are finalized, "I'm sure the state of North Dakota is going to be very actively resisting these new EPA regulations."

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., accused the EPA of ignoring U.S. Supreme Court precedent set last year in West Virginia v. EPA, which North Dakota was a party to.

Justices in that case limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The court in a 6-3 vote said that the Clean Air Act does not give EPA broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Power plants generate about 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, according to The Associated Press.

“Despite being blocked by the Supreme Court, the Biden administration is once again advancing costly and overreaching rules meant to shutter baseload power plants, including coal-fired plants in North Dakota, putting the reliability and affordability of the electric grid at risk,” Hoeven said. “That’s exactly the opposite of what our nation needs, as homes and businesses face increased energy prices across the board and historic levels of inflation."

Cramer said EPA with its latest proposal is "operating outside the confines of the law."

Jason Bohrer, president and CEO of the Lignite Energy Council, which represents the state's coal industry, said the proposed CO2 emissions rules continue a Biden administration "attack on coal."

"The EPA’s proposed rules are nearsighted, put misguided ideology ahead of common sense, and further undercut the reliability of our electrical grid," he said.