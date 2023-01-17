North Dakota oil production drops 2.1% in November; December looks to be a 'tough month'

North Dakota oil production in November fell by about 2.1% compared to October, while natural gas production decreased by 4%, the state Department of Mineral Resources reported Tuesday.

November oil production was 1.097 million barrels per day, which is a "moderate decline more than likely the result of the November winter weather that we experienced," which included an early blizzard, according to state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

He added that he was "happy to report" oil production in November remained almost 10% above the state revenue forecast. The state's oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

New Mexico's production saw a 3.4% decrease in November, totaling 1.568 million barrels per day. New Mexico is the nation’s second-biggest oil producer, behind Texas, and North Dakota is third. This was the first decline in several months for New Mexico, Helms said, adding that it could be a seasonal observation since the fall and winter of 2021 reflected similar activity.

"We'll know when they plateau or begin a slow decline that New Mexico has matured like the Bakken. And so, that's kind of why we keep an eye on it," Helms said.

November's average oil price for North Dakota crude was $82.07 per barrel, compared with $83.65 in October.

There was strong activity in the drilling permit area which will be a positive indicator for next year, Helms said, adding, "It's going to take strong drilling and completion activity to maintain our million barrels a day or 1.1 million barrels a day."

November natural gas production in North Dakota totaled 3.02 billion cubic feet per day, down from 3.14 billion cubic feet per day the previous month.

Bakken wells as they age tend to produce more natural gas in relation to the volume of oil. Helms said that a decline in the natural gas-oil ratio has occurred three months in a row.

"That is something none of us really expected," he said. "I don't think it changes the long-term trend, but we have seen a migration of drilling activity out of the core into the Tier Two and Tier Three areas... I think it's probably approaching half of our drilling rigs now that are outside the core. We're seeing at least a temporary flattening of that gas-oil ratio curve. So that is an interesting paradigm that we'll keep an eye on."

Helms said that the Midwest has a natural gas oversupply.

"Storage is pretty full. It's within about 1 to 1.4% of the five-year average. So there's lots of natural gas in storage and we haven't had really severely bitter cold winter weather for extended periods of time. What's interesting is that Europe is probably paying 40 times this amount... for natural liquefied gas to come in," he said. "And so, we've got really a lot of incentive to try to find a way to get North Dakota natural gas out of the Midwest to move toward the Gulf Coast or the West Coast."

Producers had a 95% gas capture rate in November, exceeding the state's 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants.

A look ahead

December's oil production numbers could be significantly reduced due to the frigid weather and storms that played out, Helms said.

"We saw the December blizzards reduce production down to what we think was almost half -- in the 600,000 barrels-a-day range," he said.

Oil production has taken a while to increase since December and is still not back into the 1.1 million barrels-a-day range "based on what we're seeing on volumes moving through the pipelines," according to Helms.

"So December is going to be a tough, tough month in terms of production," he said.