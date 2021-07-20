North Dakota oil output 'flat as a pancake' amid frack crew shortage

A North Dakota regulator says the state’s oil output is “flat as a pancake” due a lack of crews available to frack wells.

The oil industry in North Dakota is undergoing a workforce shortage as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The shortage is felt particularly hard by companies in need of crews to inject water, sand and chemicals down wells to crack open rock and release oil. The process, known as fracking or hydraulic fracturing, is a key step before a well drilled in the Bakken can begin producing oil.

Eight such crews are working in North Dakota, up from just one at the height of the downturn brought on by the pandemic last year, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. He would typically expect at least 20 operating in the state at today’s oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. pricing benchmark, was trading near $70 per barrel on Tuesday.

“Most of these folks went to Texas where activity was still significantly higher than it was here, where they didn’t have winter and where there were jobs in their industry,” Helms said. “It’s going to take higher pay and housing incentives and that sort of thing to get them here.”