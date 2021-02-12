North Dakota oil output drops slightly; officials pleased with flaring figures

North Dakota’s daily oil output dropped slightly in December, state officials reported Friday while touting improved figures related to the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas.
The state produced 1.19 million barrels of oil per day in December, a drop of 35,000 barrels per day from November.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the change was “not unexpected,” given relatively low oil prices around $45 per barrel that month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prices have climbed since then and West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, was trading for nearly $60 per barrel Friday.
Still, only 15 rigs are drilling for oil in North Dakota. To see production hold steady, at least 30 would need to be operating, Helms said. Production from individual wells drops over time, which is why the oil industry needs to keep drilling new wells if it’s to maintain or increase its output.
At nearly $60 per barrel, drilling could pick up again sooner than Helms had initially thought.
“We might see it by the end of the year if these oil prices hold,” he said.
Helms cautioned that OPEC nations and Russia, however, could throw a wrench in those plans.
Those countries recently curbed oil production amid the ongoing pandemic and slow global vaccine rollout, he said. But they have indicated they want to keep the WTI price below $55 per barrel so as to prevent more drilling in U.S. shale plays such as the Bakken. To do that, they might choose to boost production again when they next meet in March, Helms said.
North Dakota’s daily natural gas production held steady in December at 2.89 billion cubic feet per day. The percentage of natural gas captured, rather than flared off, grew by 1 percentage point to 94%.
“I don’t recall if we’ve ever had 6% flaring in recent times,” said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. “That is certainly a milestone for the industry.”
He attributed the improvement to efficiencies in gathering and processing. North Dakota’s flaring numbers have improved significantly since the summer of 2019, when 24% of all gas produced in the state was burned off at well sites.
The state tracks flaring a number of ways, including in the Bakken and in non-Bakken parts of the state such as the older oil fields in north central North Dakota, as well as on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. Flaring has tended to be worse by at least several percentage points on the reservation in recent years than in the rest of the state amid a lack of gathering and processing infrastructure there, but even those figures were promising to state officials when they spoke to reporters Friday at their monthly press briefing.
On lands held in trust by the federal government for the tribe, 91% of gas was captured in December. On private lands within the reservation, 94% was captured.
Every category the state tracks is meeting North Dakota’s target of capturing 91% of gas produced.
Kringstad said his projections show the state likely will need more pipeline and processing facilities in another three years to accommodate future increases in gas production.
