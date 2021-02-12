North Dakota oil output drops slightly; officials pleased with flaring figures

North Dakota’s daily oil output dropped slightly in December, state officials reported Friday while touting improved figures related to the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas.

The state produced 1.19 million barrels of oil per day in December, a drop of 35,000 barrels per day from November.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the change was “not unexpected,” given relatively low oil prices around $45 per barrel that month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prices have climbed since then and West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, was trading for nearly $60 per barrel Friday.

Still, only 15 rigs are drilling for oil in North Dakota. To see production hold steady, at least 30 would need to be operating, Helms said. Production from individual wells drops over time, which is why the oil industry needs to keep drilling new wells if it’s to maintain or increase its output.

At nearly $60 per barrel, drilling could pick up again sooner than Helms had initially thought.

“We might see it by the end of the year if these oil prices hold,” he said.

Helms cautioned that OPEC nations and Russia, however, could throw a wrench in those plans.

