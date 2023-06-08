North Dakota law enforcement officers issued 3,173 citations during a statewide speed enforcement campaign between April 21 and May 21, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A total of 2,815 tickets were for speeding. Traffic stops also led to 115 other traffic citations, 54 suspended or revoked license violations, 50 seat belt citations, 45 uninsured motorist citations, nine distracted driving citations, four drug arrests and two drunk driving arrests.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing summer enforcement efforts through August as part of the Vision Zero campaign to eliminate crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Preliminary data for 2022 shows 25 vehicle fatalities were speed-related, a decrease from 29 in 2021.