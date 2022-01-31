North Dakota nonprofit to work with Bush Foundation on grants

The Bush Foundation has chosen a Minot-based nonprofit to design and operate a statewide community-based grant program that will target a variety of issues including the coronavirus pandemic.

Strengthen ND will work with communities to design grant programs and make grant decisions that reflect the Minnesota-based foundation's purpose of supporting people and organizations that help improve the Upper Midwest region.

The foundation last year announced a strategy of sharing power in grant-making with community-based organizations in the Dakotas and Minnesota, and dedicated a total of $6 million annually to the effort.

"We believe this change will help get funding to more communities and organizations to inspire and support creative problem-solving," the foundation said in a statement. "Our new partners will offer place-based support in each state in our region, adding to the funding the Bush Foundation offers directly across the entire region."

Strengthen ND provides development help to nonprofits and rural communities throughout the state through such means as strategic planning, project management, fundraising, budgeting and grant-writing. It will receive about $1.2 million annually from the Bush Foundation for grants, according to Executive Director Megan Langley Laudenschlager, who founded the organization in 2015.

“By leaning into our organizational values of resourcefulness and meeting people where they are, we hope to work with North Dakotans to cultivate, catalyze and scale pioneering community solutions to some of our state's most pervasive and emerging issues,” she said.

Those issues include child care, rural development, long-term COVID-19 recovery and workforce issues, Laudenschlager said.

Strengthen ND will get $300,000 from the Bush Foundation to cover administration costs. The nonprofit over the next few months will help communities shape their grant programs, developing criteria, timelines and application processes. Applications are expected to open later this year, according to the Bush Foundation.

Strengthen ND will host a Community Solutions and Resource Day in Washburn on April 7. Members of the public can learn more about the final grant program, receive no-cost technical assistance, and network with others working to better their communities.

To register or for more information, go to www.StrengthenND.com.

