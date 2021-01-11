North Dakota Newspaper Association interns helping cover Legislature

Readers of the Tribune may notice a few new bylines during the 2021 session of the North Dakota Legislature.

The North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation has deployed three reporting interns to cover the session.

Alexandra Kautzman, a graduate of Bismarck High School and a student at the University of Iowa, has worked as an intern at the Tribune.

Dylan Sherman, from the Kansas City, Missouri, area, is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, where he focused on investigative journalism. He has newswriting experience at papers in Texas and Missouri.

Brayden Zenker, from Bismarck, is a journalism student at North Dakota State University and editor of the student newspaper there.

They are supervised by Chuck Haga, a longtime journalist at the Grand Forks Herald and Star Tribune of Minneapolis, now a columnist at the Herald and instructor in the University of North Dakota’s Communication Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0