North Dakota Newspaper Association interns helping cover Legislature

interns.jpg

From left are Dylan Sherman, Brayden Zenker and Alex Kautzman, interns from the North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation, who will be providing coverage of the legislative session.

 N.D. NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION

Readers of the Tribune may notice a few new bylines during the 2021 session of the North Dakota Legislature.

The North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation has deployed three reporting interns to cover the session.

Alexandra Kautzman, a graduate of Bismarck High School and a student at the University of Iowa, has worked as an intern at the Tribune.

Dylan Sherman, from the Kansas City, Missouri, area, is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, where he focused on investigative journalism. He has newswriting experience at papers in Texas and Missouri.

Brayden Zenker, from Bismarck, is a journalism student at North Dakota State University and editor of the student newspaper there.

They are supervised by Chuck Haga, a longtime journalist at the Grand Forks Herald and Star Tribune of Minneapolis, now a columnist at the Herald and instructor in the University of North Dakota’s Communication Department.

