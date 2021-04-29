North Dakota native named Williston State College president

The State Board of Higher Education named Bernell Hirning the next president of Williston State College at a meeting Thursday on the campus.

Hirning is a native of southwestern North Dakota. He graduated from Mott Lincoln High School and began his teaching career at Turtle Lake-Mercer High School. He later taught business at Mayville State University and most recently served as regional associate vice president for National University in California.

Hirning holds a doctorate degree from Capella University, master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Minot State University and an associate degree from Williston State College.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dr. Hirning embodies the talents and experience that Williston State College has come to expect from its leadership,” said Kathleen Neset, board member and search committee co-chair. “We are confident that Dr. Hirning is the right person for this role, and his experience exemplifies the mission and vision of this campus and community.”

Hirning said he’s excited about the opportunities for the college.

“I’m truly impressed by every stitch of this campus and community that I saw, and it honestly felt like home just as much as it did 30 years ago,” he said in a statement.