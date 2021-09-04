North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor to induct 3, including Sitting Bull

North Dakota's Native American Hall of Honor will induct three people, including Sitting Bull, next week.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Inductees include Sitting Bull, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe; Dave Dauphinais, of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa; and Lydia Sage-Chase, of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

“We’re pleased to honor achievements by Native Americans who have gone above and beyond in representing their tribes and cultures,” North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Nathan Davis said in a statement.

A traditional feed begins at 5 p.m., followed by the honoree ceremony at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Gov. Doug Burgum, tribal leaders and other dignitaries will give remarks at the ceremony, which also will include a special posting of tribal flags.

Masks are strongly recommended. Socially distanced seating will be available, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ndmuseum.

