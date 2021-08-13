 Skip to main content
North Dakota National Guard unit heading to Middle East
Officials gathered in Devils Lake on Friday to send off a North Dakota Army National Guard unit that will serve overseas.

The Devils Lake-based 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment is deploying to the Middle East. It's the first overseas mobilization for the unit. 

The unit is headquartered at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake and consists of about 50 soldiers with engineer construction skills. They'll serve about a year doing general construction and utility work.

