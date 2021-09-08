North Dakota National Guard to observe 20th anniversary of 9/11

The North Dakota National Guard will conduct a ceremony on Saturday in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, is at 10 a.m. at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism near the entrance to Fraine Barracks in Bismarck.

Speakers include Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, senior enlisted leader for the North Dakota National Guard. The emcee will be Connie Sprynczynatyk.

Local streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon. Parking is available at the Bank of North Dakota, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck.

Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. COVID-19 precautions including masks and social distancing are recommended in accordance with North Dakota Department of Health guidelines.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at www.ndguard.nd.gov.

The Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism was dedicated Sept. 11, 2009, to honor North Dakota military members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism. The memorial commemorates the sacrifice of 29 service members, 14 of whom are North Dakota National Guard soldiers.

