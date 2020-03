Members of the North Dakota National Guard will conduct a flood response exercise at Fraine Barracks in Bismarck on Friday.

About 80 soldiers and airmen from the Guard's Domestic Operations Section will work from the organization's Joint Operations Center, handling a hypothetical flood response.

The National Guard regularly conducts such exercises to refine plans and prepare for scenarios in which they are activated by the governor during an emergency.

