North Dakota National Guard to aid COVID-19 contact tracing, state lab

Dozens of North Dakota National Guard members are resuming support for the state's coronavirus pandemic response.

Announced Friday, about 50 Guard members are assisting the state Health Department with contact tracing, and about 15 others are supporting the state laboratory, located in Bismarck. New cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have skyrocketed since early August, taxing hospitals.

The Guard members will be on state active duty with orders under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with their tours of duty to last through Dec. 31.

“As always, I applaud the resiliency and willingness of our Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen to serve our communities when they are needed,” North Dakota Adjutant General Al Dohrmann said in a statement. “The support of our families and employers continues to be paramount to our ability to successfully answer the call of duty."

The Guard's COVID-19 duty began on March 16, 2020, and last November surpassed the record personnel days worked set during 2011 flooding. The Guard has worked more than 121,400 personnel days of COVID-19 support duty, the largest and longest state mobilization in history.

About 80 Guard members are currently serving on state active duty for the mission, including operational and administrative support.