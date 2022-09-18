North Dakota National Guard soldiers welcomed home

A North Dakota Army National Guard unit that spent about a year helping protect airspace in Washington, D.C., was welcomed home during a ceremony in Grand Forks on Sunday.
The 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is headquartered in Grand Forks, with subordinate units in Fargo and Bismarck. It has about 225 soldiers.
It was the unit's 12th deployment since 2004, making it the most-deployed unit in the North Dakota Army National Guard. Unit soldiers have served in the nation's capital and in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq.