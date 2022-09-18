North Dakota National Guard soldiers welcomed home

The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out of season killing done without a license plus $54,000 reimbursement to the department for the extensive investigation required for the case. A hotline tip to the Game and Fish began the investigation after a headless deer carcass was found near Lindrith, New Mexico. Conservation officers went to the scene and located the stashed head and trophy antlers. Officers set up around-the-clock surveillance and said a North Dakota man was seen retrieving the head four months later.