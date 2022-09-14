North Dakota National Guard soldiers deploying

North Dakota National Guard soldiers are deploying overseas and also to help secure U.S. borders.
About 155 soldiers assigned to the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company will serve a yearlong mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Soldiers in the unit come from about three dozen communities across the Dakotas and Minnesota, according to the Guard.
Members of the 191st in recent years also have served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in Iraq and in Washington, D.C.
Separately, a sendoff ceremony was held over the weekend in Bismarck for members of the 112th Aviation Regiment's 1st Battalion, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. Soldiers will provide aviation support to the Colorado-based U.S. Northern Command and the Texas-based Joint Task Force North.
Members of the battalion previously served overseas in Bosnia and Kosovo. They've also previously served on the southern border.