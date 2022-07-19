 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Dakota May oil production rebounds from stormy April

  • 0

North Dakota oil production in May jumped 17% from a storm-plagued April during which production dropped below a million barrels daily for the first time in two years.

May production rebounded to 1.06 million barrels per day, close to March's figure of 1.12 million barrels daily, according to the State Mineral Resources Department. The state’s oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.

North Dakota oil production peaked in November 2019 at 1.52 million barrels per day. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 hurt the industry, but the state had been steadily producing about 1.1 million barrels per day for a year up until April, when two historic blizzards and an Easter Sunday snowstorm in between blasted the Bakken oil patch. 

The drilling rig count continues to slowly increase in North Dakota. There were 42 rigs operating Tuesday, up from the low 30s at the start of the year.

People are also reading…

High oil prices attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in late February have boosted the state’s oil industry. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was at $102.60 per barrel on Tuesday.

North Dakota produced about 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in May, up 14% from April. The industry captured 94% of gas, exceeding the state’s 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants. Operators flared more than 163 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in May.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an investigation into potential fraud by people who gathered signatures for a failed ballot initiative to term-limit state lawmakers will be referred to a county prosecutor for possible charges. Wrigley says the investigation would be handed over to Ward County next week. Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March said a review found numerous violations, including signatures “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public. The review also found petition workers were paid bonuses based on their production, and many signatures came from residents of other states.

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

Two children are among the six people who died Friday evening in a massive crash after a Montana dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors that contributed to the pileup that also sent eight others to area hospitals with varying degrees of injuries. The incident happened just west of Hardin, though additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. The identities of the dead and conditions of the survivors are not yet being released. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Class action lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unfit for consumption,' but why?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News