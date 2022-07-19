North Dakota May oil production rebounds from stormy April

North Dakota oil production in May jumped 17% from a storm-plagued April during which production dropped below a million barrels daily for the first time in two years.
May production rebounded to 1.06 million barrels per day, close to March's figure of 1.12 million barrels daily, according to the State Mineral Resources Department. The state’s oil figures lag two months as officials collect and analyze data from energy companies.
North Dakota oil production peaked in November 2019 at 1.52 million barrels per day. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 hurt the industry, but the state had been steadily producing about 1.1 million barrels per day for a year up until April, when two historic blizzards and an Easter Sunday snowstorm in between blasted the Bakken oil patch.
The drilling rig count continues to slowly increase in North Dakota. There were 42 rigs operating Tuesday, up from the low 30s at the start of the year.
People are also reading…
High oil prices attributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in late February have boosted the state’s oil industry. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, was at $102.60 per barrel on Tuesday.
North Dakota produced about 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in May, up 14% from April. The industry captured 94% of gas, exceeding the state’s 91% target. The rest was burned off at well sites in a wasteful process known as flaring, due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants. Operators flared more than 163 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in May.