 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Dakota long-term care facilities still grappling with staff shortages

  • 0

North Dakota nursing and residential care facilities are in need of workers and having trouble filling the openings.

"It's the worst that we've ever seen it," North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said, noting that about 1,500 employees left during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we had 16,188 individuals employed," Peterson told Prairie Public. "And now we're at 14,623. And we just haven't been able to recover the staff that we need."

The facilities are using contract staff to temporarily fill those positions, which Peterson said is expensive. And she said none of the pandemic-related requirements -- masking, testing and vaccination status -- have changed. That has driven some staff away.

People are also reading…

"We're still as though we're in the throes of the pandemic," Peterson said. "It's becoming exhausting -- physically, mentally and emotionally -- for our staff. Thus, we continue to lose staff."

Facilities are out recruiting but there’s a lot of competition for employees. Over the past nine months, three facilities -- in Crosby, Mott and Wilton -- have closed.

"I don't know how long others can stay in operation," Peterson said. "You need staff to operate."

There are 217 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities in North Dakota, caring for about 14,000 elderly and disabled people annually. Deaths of long-term care residents in the state during the pandemic surpassed 1,000 early this year.

Peterson_Shelly

Shelly Peterson

 PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.  Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News