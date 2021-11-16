North Dakota leaders to make plan for $150M pipeline grant fund

Pipeline developers are eyeing the $150 million pot of grant money North Dakota lawmakers set aside last week for expanding natural gas service, but it will be a few weeks before it’s clear how state leaders plan to proceed with distributing the funds.

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest,” North Dakota Pipeline Director Justin Kringstad said. “We will have to come up with an appropriate method at the Industrial Commission to get that process ironed out.”

The three-member Industrial Commission next meets Nov. 29, and Kringstad said he expects the panel chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum will offer guidance then as to the state’s application process, timeline and expectations for projects.

It’s anticipated $10 million will go toward building a short pipeline that taps into a larger line running through western Minnesota to bring gas to an industrial site in Grand Forks. The remaining $140 million could go toward a pipeline transporting gas from western North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields to the eastern part of the state, a project that could cost an estimated $1 billion. The grant money stems from the allocation awarded to North Dakota under the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus program designed to help states emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

State leaders say the project will be important to keep the wasteful flaring of excess gas in the oil fields at bay, especially as gas production in the Bakken increases at a higher rate than oil, a trend expected to continue into the future.

North Dakota’s gas production rose 2% in September over August’s figures, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. North Dakota is producing just over 3 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The state is meeting its flaring target, with producers capturing 94% of their gas output in September.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the Big Bend oil field in the eastern end of the Bakken along Lake Sakakawea is the only part of the state struggling with excessive flaring. The oil field is primarily on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

“Inadequate gas-gathering infrastructure was built, and it’s never been upsized,” Helms said. “If somebody is looking for a place to make an investment in gas capture, there’s a real opportunity for them.”

The state’s oil output continues to hover around 1.1 million barrels per day, where it’s stayed all year. Oil production was 1.113 million barrels per day in September, a 0.5% increase over the month of August. Production figures calculated by the state lag several months.

The Legislature met in a special session last week, primarily to decide on spending the Rescue Plan dollars and to draw a new legislative district map based on 2020 census data.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

