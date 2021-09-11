North Dakota leaders, National Guard remember 20th anniversary of 9/11

More than 100 people gathered in Bismarck on Saturday to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to honor North Dakotans who have died in the war on terror.
Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Al Dohrmann and others reflected on the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at an event hosted by the National Guard at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism outside of Fraine Barracks.
Burgum said that while people may reflect on those "unthinkable acts" and how they changed the world, the attacks brought Americans together.
The former software executive said that when he had gone to the Twin Towers in New York in the late 1990s for work, it was the most security he'd ever gone through and among the most secure buildings in the city.
The governor also spoke about Robert Rasmussen, who was three years behind Burgum in high school in Fargo, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center. Burgum said one of the last things Rasmussen did was help guide people down the stairs of the south tower.
"One can only imagine the courage and selflessness that it must have taken to stay in that building and try to help others to safety," he said.
Hoeven, R-N.D., thanked members of the National Guard for their service, including on 9/11. North Dakota National Guard planes were the first on scene at the U.S. Capitol after the Pentagon was attacked, he said.
"One of my very vivid memories is people lined up at the Pentagon, looking out the window and cheering as our F-16s flew overhead," he said. "I remember the comment, 'The cavalry is here.'"
The senator also remembered Ann Nicole Nelson, a North Dakotan from Stanley who died in the World Trade Center on 9/11. He said Nelson was "a bright light."
The ceremony also featured speeches from active duty and retired National Guard members and the father of a guardsman killed in Afghanistan in 2012.
Jesse Orgaard reflected on his son Tyler's life and military service. Orgaard said his son had wanted to join the military since he was 7 years old and lived more in his 20 years than many people do in 80 years.
"When America's back's against a wall, we the people always seem to stand up and fight for what this country is," Orgaard said.
The program concluded with a reading of the names of the 29 North Dakotans who have died in the global war on terror and a promise to return next year to continue to remember 9/11.
