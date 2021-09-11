North Dakota leaders, National Guard remember 20th anniversary of 9/11

More than 100 people gathered in Bismarck on Saturday to remember the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and to honor North Dakotans who have died in the war on terror.

Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Al Dohrmann and others reflected on the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at an event hosted by the National Guard at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism outside of Fraine Barracks.

Burgum said that while people may reflect on those "unthinkable acts" and how they changed the world, the attacks brought Americans together.

The former software executive said that when he had gone to the Twin Towers in New York in the late 1990s for work, it was the most security he'd ever gone through and among the most secure buildings in the city.

The governor also spoke about Robert Rasmussen, who was three years behind Burgum in high school in Fargo, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center. Burgum said one of the last things Rasmussen did was help guide people down the stairs of the south tower.

"One can only imagine the courage and selflessness that it must have taken to stay in that building and try to help others to safety," he said.

