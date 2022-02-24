North Dakota leaders condemn Russian attacks on Ukraine; machinery company expresses concern

North Dakota's congressional delegation and its governor are condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, and supporting sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Meanwhile, a North Dakota company with extensive business operations in Ukraine calls the situation "very fluid right now." A spokesman for West Fargo-based Titan Machinery told the Tribune the company is concerned about the safety of workers and customers.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, said the invasion is "a warning to all of Europe."

“The United States must work closely with our allies to oppose Putin’s efforts to subvert European peace and security," Hoeven said in a statement. "We must ensure Putin pays a heavy price not only as a response to his aggression in Ukraine but also as a deterrent against future aggression in Eastern Europe."

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Putin "harbors fantasies of reuniting the Soviet Union, and now he’s translated this fantasy into action."

Cramer said Putin "has absolutely no right to invade Ukraine’s sovereign borders and impose Russia’s will on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine," which has a democratically elected government that has increasingly tilted toward the democratic West and away from Moscow's influence. Hoeven and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong called for prayers for the Ukrainian people.

"They want peace," Armstrong said. "Putin has chosen war. America and our allies must stand strong in support of Ukraine. They deserve freedom.”

Gov. Doug Burgum said the “brazen acts of aggression by Russia and President Putin" have created an "international crisis (that) underscores the importance of U.S. energy security and increasing American production so we can sell energy to our friends and allies versus buying it from our enemies."

"Our thoughts also are with those of Ukrainian heritage here in North Dakota who are concerned for the safety of their relatives as their homeland is under siege, as well as those North Dakota farmers and businesses with interests in Ukraine,” the governor said.

Titan Machinery has numerous dealerships in Ukraine.

"We are very concerned about the safety of our employees who woke up this morning to an invasion of their country," Marketing Director Mike Hall said. "Our first concern is for their safety and well-being. Also for the safety and well-being of our customers. Everything we are doing right now is with those goals in mind."

Leaders of North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party also denounced Russia's attack.

“Photos of Ukrainians huddled in subway stations are gut-wrenching," state House Minority Leader Josh Boschee said. "Putin's imperialistic desires have been emboldened by years of weakened global diplomatic ties, rising authoritarianism, and his own attacks on American democracy and democracies around the world.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0