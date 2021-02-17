North Dakota lawmakers put the brakes on 80 mph interstate speed limit

The North Dakota House has put the brakes on a bill to raise the speed limit on interstate highways from 75 mph to 80 mph.

Another section of the bill would have set a minimum 40 mph speed on the two interstates.

House Bill 1315 was split into two sections -- one on the maximum limit, one on the minimum, Prairie Public reported.

Rep. Greg Westlind, R-Cando, argued against the higher speed limit, even though he acknowledged he sets his cruise control to 82 mph on the interstates.

"The irony is -- the faster you go, the more fuel you burn, and the less likely you will survive a crash," Westlind said. "This just doesn't add up to me."

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, countered that the state Transportation Department has been open to the idea of increasing the speed, at least on stretches of the interstates.

"It's very doable," he said. "There's areas of the two interstates where there are no problems doing 80 mph."