North Dakota launches missing persons database

The North Dakota Attorney General's Office has launched a statewide missing persons database.

The publicly accessible database provides law enforcement and concerned citizens with detailed information about people who have been reported missing in the state, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

The database includes photos if available, demographic information, age, aliases and law enforcement contact information. It also has advanced features enabling users to search for missing people, among other search fields.

“The missing persons database can help law enforcement generate leads and can assist families who are looking for loved ones," Wrigley said. "We encourage the public to access https://missingpersons.nd.gov/ and offer any assistance possible.”

As of Friday there were 114 missing persons in North Dakota.

Wrigley sworn in

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme
