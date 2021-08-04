North Dakota launches Early Childhood Division; LSS official will lead it

North Dakota's Department of Human Services on Wednesday launched its Early Childhood Division, named someone to lead it, and announced grant opportunities to further its goals.

The division was created in July to align programs and resources dealing with early childhood experiences and quality child care.

“Ninety-five percent of brain development occurs before age 5, so supporting quality early experiences is extremely important,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said.

He said the new division will help support parents and early childhood caregivers in two key ways -- ensuring that more North Dakota children enter kindergarten ready to learn, and that more early child care providers participate in a quality rating improvement system.

The state has awarded grants totaling $2.7 million to 26 early childhood programs across the state serving children in 32 classrooms. Human Services this fall will offer grant funding aimed at boosting the quality of child care.

North Dakota received more than $100 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid dedicated specifically to early childhood and the child care sector.