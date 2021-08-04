North Dakota launches Early Childhood Division; LSS official will lead it

North Dakota's Department of Human Services on Wednesday launched its Early Childhood Division, named someone to lead it, and announced grant opportunities to further its goals.
The division was created in July to align programs and resources dealing with early childhood experiences and quality child care.
“Ninety-five percent of brain development occurs before age 5, so supporting quality early experiences is extremely important,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said.
He said the new division will help support parents and early childhood caregivers in two key ways -- ensuring that more North Dakota children enter kindergarten ready to learn, and that more early child care providers participate in a quality rating improvement system.
The state has awarded grants totaling $2.7 million to 26 early childhood programs across the state serving children in 32 classrooms. Human Services this fall will offer grant funding aimed at boosting the quality of child care.
North Dakota received more than $100 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid dedicated specifically to early childhood and the child care sector.
The Early Childhood Division was created by moving programs previously housed in other Human Services divisions, taking on management of several related contracts and data systems, and transitioning the Office of Early Learning from the state Department of Public Instruction. The division includes child care licensing, provider training and technical assistance, the workforce registry and quality rating and improvement systems, family support and engagement, the Best in Class grant program, administration of the Child Care Development Fund, and coordination of several data systems related to early childhood.
Kay Larson will lead the division. She most recently led Child Care Aware of North Dakota from 2016-21 for Human Services and Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year following financial problems associated with its affordable housing program.
Before that, Larson led professional development services for LSS from 2007-16. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary and early childhood education from the University of North Dakota, and more than two decades of expertise in early childhood education and services.
For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/earlychildhood.