North Dakota land commissioner resigns; Smith to take new job

Part of the problem, Burgum said, is that Smith was in a difficult position trying to portray the views of all five members of the board, who do not always agree on issues. The policy was finalized this summer.

Smith told the Tribune when she was reappointed in June that she was glad to be able to provide continuity in leadership to her department. She said she looked forward to seeing through the implementation of new technology within the agency that would lead to efficiencies for her staff and make it easier for the public to interact with the agency online. She added that she would like to reach a resolution in the ongoing royalty dispute and finish work on an acreage adjustment project concerning minerals below the historic Missouri River channel under Lake Sakakawea.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude for the support and opportunities you have provided me during my time as the Commissioner and Secretary for the Board," she said in her resignation letter, adding that the team at the department "is full of talent and fortitude" and that she was "exceptionally proud" of their accomplishments.