North Dakota land commissioner finalists named

A search committee for North Dakota's next land commissioner has named three finalists.

The committee will interview the candidates this week and will make a recommendation to the full Board of University and School Lands, said Mike Nowatzki, a spokesperson for the governor's office. The five-member Land Board, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, is expected to interview whomever is recommended when it next meets on Feb. 17, according to a notice on its webpage.

The finalists are:

Joe Heringer, senior wealth manager at Bravera Wealth in Bismarck.

Kenneth Junkert, who recently retired as director of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture's Administrative Services Division.

Thomas Monaco, CEO of New York's Pearl Street Advisors, where he also holds other executive titles.

The next land commissioner will replace Jodi Smith, who has served in the position for four years and announced her resignation in October 2021. She accepted a job with the group managing the Red River diversion project and has continued to serve as commissioner while the search process for her successor takes place.

Members of the Land Board each appointed a designee to serve on the search committee. The state reposted the commissioner job last year to expand the field of candidates.

The commissioner oversees the Department of Trust Lands which, along with the Land Board, manages educational trust funds and assets, including 2.6 million mineral acres and 700,000 surface acres within North Dakota. Revenue from oil development and livestock grazing on state-owned land benefits public education.

