North Dakota land board assets tied to Russia dropping with divestment underway

The amount of money from North Dakota's various educational trusts that is tied to Russia has fallen significantly over the past few weeks as state officials work to cut financial ties to that country.

Money the state collects through grazing and oil development on state-owned land is invested in numerous funds to benefit K-12 schools, colleges and other public institutions across North Dakota. Collections currently total $6 billion, $29 million of which was invested in Russian securities before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, the state's investment in Russian securities has fallen to $4 million as investors across the world have rushed to pull their money from the country.

The Department of Trust Lands' director of investments, Michael Shackelford, has been speaking with managers of funds in which the state has invested money to encourage them to divest from "Russian exposure" and comply with government sanctions. He said "everyone is moving in the right direction" at varying paces.

"We have no ability to legally direct them to do anything, but we have made clear our view of what should happen," he told members of the Board of University and School Lands on Wednesday. "Quite frankly, the comments I got back were, 'You and everybody else.' So we are not alone."

The state is one of many investors in those funds.

Trading in Russian securities has seized up across the world, and it will be more difficult to continue to divest because nobody wants to buy, Shackelford said.

Several factors account for the drop in money the state trusts have tied to Russia, Schackelford said. Much of the decline can be attributed to money managers choosing to divest from the country before the invasion began, he said. Continued investments in Russia also are losing value.

Gov. Doug Burgum noted that the trusts are performing well in other areas. Overall, their value is down just $9 million in recent weeks despite the $25 million drop tied to Russian securities.

Burgum chairs the five-member land board, which oversees the Department of Trust Lands. They are not the only North Dakota entities with investments tied to Russia.

The 12-member State Investment Board last week voted to divest public money with Russian ties. At the time, the board had $10 million with "Russian entity exposure," a drop from nearly $16 million just days earlier due to money managers' divestments, investments' devalued worth and halted transaction activity. The state Retirement and Investment Office is expected to update the board later this month about its divestment from Russia.

(Reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story.)

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

