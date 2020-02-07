North Dakota IT chief announces mobile app competition

North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley on Friday announced a mobile app competition being held in coordination with a spring career expo in Fargo.

The tech-focused Dakota Strike Career Expo is set for April 8 at the Fargodome, geared toward students in grades 7-12 and college. The app competition is for unique and original applications compatible with Android, Apple/iOS and Windows platform. Teams will submit a 30-60-second video detailing the app.

“Dakota Strike offers a unique opportunity to connect students with employers in a variety of exciting industries across the military, public and private sectors,” Riley said in a statement.

The competition has high school and collegiate divisions, with cash prizes for the top three finishers.

More information can be found at dakotastrike.nd.gov.

