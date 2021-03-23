North Dakota issues quarantine on aquarium moss balls; violators could face jail, fines

North Dakota's Agriculture Department has imposed a quarantine on moss balls used in fish aquariums to prevent the spread of invasive zebra mussels in the state.
That means anyone who unlawfully obtains them could face a year in jail along with criminal and civil fines totaling $8,000, according to state law.
"The order applies to anyone that would purchase moss balls or other infested aquatic plants from outside of the state -- whether commercially or from an online platform," department spokeswoman Michelle Mielke told the Tribune, though she added that penalties will be reserved for egregious violations.
"We will prioritize education over enforcement," she said.
Moss balls are popular with pet fish owners because they create oxygen in tanks and absorb pollutants. But infested moss balls from the Ukraine have been found in numerous states, including at pet stores in Bismarck and Fargo.
The state Game and Fish Department earlier this month had pet stores in the state remove moss balls from their shelves and asked fish aquarium owners to properly dispose of moss balls in their homes. The quarantine announced Monday bans the transport into or within North Dakota of moss balls that don't have an inspection certificate either from the federal government or from the state from which the product was shipped.
The order is in effect for 90 days, at which time Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will hold a public hearing to determine if it should be continued.
“Zebra mussels are a very destructive aquatic invasive species causing significant damage to native fauna and impact ecosystems throughout the United States,” Goehring said in a statement. “A zebra mussel outbreak would be highly devastating to North Dakota lakes and waterways.”
Zebra mussels compete with native species, clog water intakes and can even sink docks and buoys with their weight. Adult zebra mussels were discovered in the Red River in 2015, and they've since been confirmed in Lake LaMoure, Lake Ashtabula, the James River and the Sheyenne River, all in eastern North Dakota.
“Once in our waters, zebra mussels reproduce rapidly and have negative impacts to fish and wildlife populations and water quality," Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand said in a statement.
Infested moss balls put down a toilet or drain could contaminate area waters such as rivers. The proper way to dispose of them is to seal them in a bag, freeze them and put them in the trash. Alternatives to freezing are boiling or submerging in bleach or vinegar. For more information, go to https://www.fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html.
