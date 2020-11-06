North Dakota Indian Affairs commissioner reinstated after investigation

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday reinstated North Dakota's Indian Affairs commissioner, three weeks after placing Scott Davis on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The probe "resulted in a recommendation of no disciplinary action," a statement from the governor's office said. Davis will return to his regular duties.

The governor’s office released no details during the investigation. Officials on Friday say the probe by the state’s Human Resource Management division "found Davis did not misuse his position of authority when engaging in a personal relationship with a state employee from a different agency with whom he had no formal work relationship."

Davis is a member of the governor's Cabinet. He was first appointed to the position in 2009 by then-Gov. John Hoeven. While he was on leave, State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder oversaw his duties.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0